Telenav (TNAV) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Telenav earned a news sentiment score of 0.06 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news articles about the technology company an impact score of 90 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) opened at 8.90 on Friday. Telenav has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average of $7.49. The company’s market cap is $385.41 million.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. Telenav had a negative return on equity of 22.25% and a negative net margin of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Telenav will post ($0.65) earnings per share for the current year.

TNAV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. Sidoti lowered shares of Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Telenav in a research note on Friday.

Telenav Company Profile

TeleNav, Inc (Telenav) is a provider of location-based platform services. The Company’s services consist of its automotive and mobile navigation platform and its advertising delivery platform. The Company operates through three segments: automotive, advertising and mobile navigation. The automotive segment provides its map and navigation platform to auto manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for distribution with their vehicles.

