Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Very Likely to Affect Matrix Service (MTRX) Share Price

Press coverage about Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) has trended somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. AlphaOne, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Matrix Service earned a coverage optimism score of 0.24 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 81 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTRX. TheStreet lowered Matrix Service from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) traded down 30.37% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,267,828 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.31. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.99.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The company earned $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.56 million. Matrix Service had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 2.12%. Matrix Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post $0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, mining and minerals markets. The Company’s segments include Electrical Infrastructure, Oil Gas & Chemical, Storage Solutions and Industrial.

