HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.06

News articles about HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) have trended somewhat positive recently, Alpha One reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. HDFC Bank Limited earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the bank an impact score of 28 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HDB. Nomura cut shares of HDFC Bank Limited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HDFC Bank Limited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) traded down 0.27% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.83. 251,617 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.35. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $59.00 and a 1-year high of $81.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.49 and a beta of 1.14.

About HDFC Bank Limited

HDFC Bank Limited (the Bank) is a holding company. The Bank offers a range of banking services covering commercial and investment banking on the wholesale side and transactional/branch banking on the retail side. It also offers financial services. The Bank’s segments include Treasury, Retail banking, Wholesale banking and Other banking business.

