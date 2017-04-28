Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Cohu (COHU) Share Price

Press coverage about Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cohu earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 44 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COHU. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) traded down 11.28% during trading on Friday, reaching $18.87. 114,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $506.60 million, a P/E ratio of 168.48 and a beta of 0.80. Cohu has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $21.64.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Cohu had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Cohu’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cohu will post $1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio is presently 218.20%.

In other Cohu news, Chairman James A. Donahue sold 19,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $323,622.78. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 429,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,977,231.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Jones sold 13,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $221,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 190,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,555.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,653 shares of company stock worth $747,850. Insiders own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-cohu-cohu-stock-price-updated.html.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc is a supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. The Company develops, manufactures, sells and services a line of equipment capable of handling a range of integrated circuits and light-emitting diodes (LEDs).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.