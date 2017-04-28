Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect M/I Homes (MHO) Stock Price

News articles about M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. M/I Homes earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news articles about the construction company an impact score of 55 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Alpha One’s scoring:

Shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) traded down 1.70% during trading on Friday, hitting $27.16. 537,854 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.20. M/I Homes has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $672.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.95.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. M/I Homes had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company earned $407 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. M/I Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that M/I Homes will post $2.60 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MHO. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. FBN Securities cut shares of M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of M/I Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect M/I Homes (MHO) Stock Price” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-likely-to-affect-mi-homes-mho-stock-price.html.

In other M/I Homes news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 23,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $543,293.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 4,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $104,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc is a builder of single-family homes. The Company consists of two operations: homebuilding and financial services. It operates through Midwest homebuilding, Southern homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic homebuilding and financial services operations segments. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged primarily in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in 15 markets: Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St.

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.