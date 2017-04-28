Somewhat Positive News Coverage Likely to Impact QUALCOMM (QCOM) Stock Price

Media headlines about QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. QUALCOMM earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news coverage about the wireless technology company an impact score of 72 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

A number of analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.55.

Shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) traded down 0.86% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.75. 18,934,119 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $77.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.37. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $50.11 and a 52-week high of $71.62. QUALCOMM also was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 5,125 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 239% compared to the average daily volume of 1,511 call options.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The wireless technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.29. The firm earned $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post $4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP James H. Thompson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $1,313,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,202.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cristiano R. Amon purchased 18,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.13 per share, with a total value of $999,640.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-likely-to-impact-qualcomm-qcom-stock-price-updated.html.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.