UQM Technologies (UQM) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Media headlines about UQM Technologies (NYSE:UQM) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Alpha One Sentiment. Alpha One, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. UQM Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media headlines about the industrial goods maker an impact score of 76 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

UQM Technologies (NYSE:UQM) opened at 0.54 on Friday. UQM Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $0.90. The firm’s market capitalization is $26.21 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49.

UQM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UQM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price target on UQM Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd.

UQM Technologies Company Profile

UQM Technologies, Inc, (UQM) develops, manufactures and sells electric motors, generators, power electronic controllers and fuel cell compressors for the commercial truck, bus, automotive, marine, military and industrial markets. The Company’s focus is incorporating its technology as propulsion systems for electric, hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid electric and fuel cell electric vehicles, delivering the heart of the electric vehicle.

