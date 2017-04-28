Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Likely to Impact Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV) Share Price

Media headlines about Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hovnanian Enterprises earned a daily sentiment score of 0.07 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news coverage about the construction company an impact score of 66 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOV. JMP Securities reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1.30 price objective (down from $1.60) on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) traded down 2.50% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.34. 366,542 shares of the stock traded hands. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $2.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $344.82 million, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 2.02.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company earned $552 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.33 million. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 8.96% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. Hovnanian Enterprises’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hovnanian Enterprises will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a builder of residential homes. The Company designs, constructs, markets and sells single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill and active lifestyle homes in planned residential developments. The Company has two distinct operations: homebuilding and financial services.

