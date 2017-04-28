Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Likely to Affect Hillenbrand (HI) Share Price

News articles about Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hillenbrand earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 75 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Hilliard Lyons lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) traded down 1.20% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.90. 178,475 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.25. Hillenbrand has a one year low of $27.89 and a one year high of $39.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average of $35.53.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $356 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.90 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post $2.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

In other news, VP Nicholas R. Farrell sold 739 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $27,505.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $35,507.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company with multiple brands that serve a range of industries across the globe. The Company operates in two segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service engineered industrial equipment throughout the world.

