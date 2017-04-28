Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Very Likely to Affect AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG) Share Price

Media stories about AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AMAG Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of -0.02 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave headlines about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 86 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

AMAG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 price target on AMAG Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $24.00 price target on AMAG Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) opened at 24.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.51. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $36.83. The firm’s market capitalization is $844.74 million.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.55. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm earned $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post $6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The Company’s segment is the manufacture, development and commercialization of products and services for use in treating various conditions, with a focus on maternal health, anemia management and cancer supportive care. Its offerings focus on maternal health, anemia management and cancer supportive care, including its product, Makena (hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection); services related to the collection, processing and storage of umbilical cord blood stem cell and cord tissue units operated through Cord Blood Registry (CBR); its product, Feraheme (ferumoxytol), for intravenous (IV) use, and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse.

