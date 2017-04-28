Noble Energy (NBL) Getting Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) has been trending somewhat negative on Friday, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Noble Energy earned a media sentiment score of -0.02 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media coverage about the oil and gas development company an impact score of 94 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) opened at 32.57 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $14.07 billion. Noble Energy has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $42.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.80.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.36. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Noble Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Noble Energy will post ($0.24) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.24%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NBL shares. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays PLC decreased their target price on Noble Energy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG lowered Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, KLR Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Noble Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

In other Noble Energy news, Director Jeffrey L. Berenson sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $788,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,288.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David L. Stover sold 48,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $1,926,414.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,565 shares in the company, valued at $21,779,260.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,610 shares of company stock worth $2,833,154 over the last ninety days. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Noble Energy, Inc is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in crude oil, natural gas and natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) exploration, development, production and acquisition. The Company’s segments include: United States, including the onshore DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Marcellus Shale and offshore deepwater Gulf of Mexico, as well as the consolidated accounts of Noble Midstream Partners LP (Noble Midstream Partners); Eastern Mediterranean, including offshore Israel and Cyprus; West Africa, including offshore Equatorial Guinea, Cameroon and Gabon, and Other International and Corporate, including new ventures, such as offshore the Falkland Islands, Suriname and Newfoundland.

