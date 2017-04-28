RBC Bearings (ROLL) Earns News Sentiment Rating of -0.06

Media headlines about RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. AlphaOne, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. RBC Bearings earned a media sentiment score of -0.06 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 82 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) opened at 101.47 on Friday. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $102.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 1.17.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business earned $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post $3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other RBC Bearings news, insider Michael J. Hartnett sold 15,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,464,526.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 54,896 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,035 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated is an international manufacturer and marketer of engineered precision bearings and products, which are integral to the manufacture and operation of machines, aircraft and mechanical systems. The Company operates through four segments: Plain Bearings; Roller Bearings; Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products.

