Media stories about Zeltiq Aesthetics (NASDAQ:ZLTQ) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Zeltiq Aesthetics earned a daily sentiment score of -0.02 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news articles about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Zeltiq Aesthetics (NASDAQ:ZLTQ) opened at 56.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3137.78 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.84. Zeltiq Aesthetics has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $56.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZLTQ. Aegis lowered shares of Zeltiq Aesthetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zeltiq Aesthetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Zeltiq Aesthetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Zeltiq Aesthetics in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Zeltiq Aesthetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zeltiq Aesthetics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.72.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Zeltiq Aesthetics (ZLTQ) Receives Media Impact Rating of -0.02” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/somewhat-critical-media-coverage-extremely-likely-to-effect-zeltiq-aesthetics-zltq-stock-price-updated.html.

In other Zeltiq Aesthetics news, SVP Bradley Hauser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $166,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,107.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark J. Foley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $557,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 220,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,293,381.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zeltiq Aesthetics

ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing products utilizing its controlled-cooling technology platform. The Company’s product, the CoolSculpting System, is designed to reduce stubborn fat bulges. The Company sells its CoolSculpting system primarily to dermatologists, plastic surgeons, aesthetic specialists and obstetrics and gynecology (OBGYN) physicians.

Receive News & Ratings for Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.