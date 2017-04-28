Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have $20.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Solar Senior Capital Ltd. operates as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company invests primarily in senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche and second lien debt instruments, made to private middle-market companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. “

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) opened at 18.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.89. Solar Senior Capital has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $18.46.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Solar Senior Capital had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 52.81%. The business earned $7.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Solar Senior Capital will post $1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Solar Senior Capital Ltd (SUNS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/solar-senior-capital-ltd-suns-upgraded-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.51%.

In other news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 14,438 shares of Solar Senior Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.57 per share, for a total transaction of $253,675.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 231,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,069,352.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Solar Senior Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Solar Senior Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Solar Senior Capital by 149.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Solar Senior Capital by 15.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Solar Senior Capital by 63.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 32,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 12,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.01% of the company’s stock.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to seek to maximize current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The Company seeks to achieve its investment objective by directly and indirectly investing in senior loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments, made to private middle-market companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, which it refers to collectively as senior loans.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solar Senior Capital (SUNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Senior Capital Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Senior Capital Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.