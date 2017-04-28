Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Societe Generale SA (NASDAQ:SCGLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “SOCIETE GENL FR Group is the sixth largest bank in the euro zone. Its business mix is structured around three core businesses: Retail Banking, Asset Management and Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking. The Group is implementing a sustainable growth policy based on the selective development of its products and services, a client-focused culture of innovation in its different markets, and sustained organic growth coupled with acquisitions. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SCGLY. UBS Group AG downgraded Societe Generale SA from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays PLC downgraded Societe Generale SA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Societe Generale SA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of Societe Generale SA (NASDAQ:SCGLY) traded up 1.29% during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,196 shares. Societe Generale SA has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.27. The stock has a market cap of $44.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.06.

WARNING: “Societe Generale SA (SCGLY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/societe-generale-sa-scgly-downgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Societe Generale SA

Societe Generale SA is a financial services company. The Company is engaged in retail banking, corporate and investment banking, financial services, insurance, private banking and asset management. The Company’s core businesses are managed through three segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

