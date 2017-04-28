Snyder's-Lance (LNCE) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.16

News stories about Snyder's-Lance (NASDAQ:LNCE) have been trending somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Snyder's-Lance earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 34 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Snyder's-Lance (NASDAQ:LNCE) traded down 0.45% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,070 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 223.16 and a beta of 0.63. Snyder's-Lance has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $40.85.

Snyder's-Lance (NASDAQ:LNCE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Snyder's-Lance had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Snyder's-Lance will post $1.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks, Inc. downgraded Snyder's-Lance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snyder's-Lance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snyder's-Lance in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on Snyder's-Lance in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Snyder's-Lance in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.21.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Warehime bought 14,000 shares of Snyder's-Lance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $547,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snyder's-Lance Company Profile

Snyder’s-Lance, Inc is a snack food company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale of snack food products. Its products include pretzels, sandwich crackers, kettle cooked chips, pretzel crackers, cookies, potato chips, tortilla chips, restaurant style crackers, popcorn, nuts and other salty snacks.

