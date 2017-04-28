Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx $1.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.49. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $869.14 million.

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) traded down 4.28% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,690,246 shares. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $105.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.59. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.88. Skyworks Solutions also was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 1,757 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 871% compared to the typical daily volume of 181 put options.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm earned $851.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.43 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post $6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Drexel Hamilton increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.13.

In other news, insider Peter L. Gammel sold 1,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $146,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David J. Aldrich sold 55,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $5,018,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,950 shares of company stock valued at $5,481,064. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets semiconductor products, including intellectual property. The Company’s analog semiconductors are connecting people, places, and things, spanning a number of new and unimagined applications within the automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.

