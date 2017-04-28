Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of approx $1.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.49. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $869.14 million.

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) traded down 4.28% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.74. 4,690,246 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.23 and a 200-day moving average of $86.59. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $105.34. Skyworks Solutions also was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 1,757 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 871% compared to the typical volume of 181 put options.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm earned $851.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post $6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Drexel Hamilton boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.13.

In related news, insider David J. Aldrich sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $5,018,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Laura A. Gasparini sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $315,433.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,950 shares of company stock worth $5,481,064 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/skyworks-solutions-inc-swks-issues-q3-earnings-guidance.html.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets semiconductor products, including intellectual property. The Company’s analog semiconductors are connecting people, places, and things, spanning a number of new and unimagined applications within the automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.