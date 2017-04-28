SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) Issues Earnings Results

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $765.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.95 million. SkyWest had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

Shares of SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) traded up 6.74% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.20. 1,051,377 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average of $34.69. SkyWest has a 12 month low of $22.34 and a 12 month high of $39.85. The stock’s market cap is $1.93 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. SkyWest’s payout ratio is presently -6.37%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKYW. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of SkyWest in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of SkyWest from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of SkyWest in a report on Friday, March 24th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

In other SkyWest news, insider Eric Woodward sold 8,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $286,615.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael B. Thompson sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $166,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,081 shares of company stock valued at $675,689 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SkyWest during the first quarter worth about $3,805,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in SkyWest by 5.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in SkyWest during the first quarter worth about $1,775,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in SkyWest by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris Inc. acquired a new position in SkyWest during the first quarter worth about $4,044,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc, through its subsidiaries, SkyWest Airlines, Inc (SkyWest Airlines) and ExpressJet Airlines, Inc (ExpressJet), operates regional airline operations in the United States. The Company’s segments include SkyWest Airlines, ExpressJet and SkyWest Leasing. The SkyWest Airlines segment provides regional jet service to airports primarily located in the Midwestern and Western United States, as well as Mexico and Canada.

