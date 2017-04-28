Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Skechers USA (SKX)

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 12,020 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 695% compared to the average daily volume of 1,511 call options.

In other Skechers USA news, insider Mark A. Nason sold 18,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $500,010.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,841.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 18,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $487,140.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 78,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,340.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,608 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,372. 21.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 4.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 36.6% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 6,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Skechers USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 1st Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Skechers USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its stake in Skechers USA by 57.8% in the third quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 539,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after buying an additional 197,846 shares in the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc reduced their target price on Skechers USA from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UFS reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a “negative” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Vetr lowered Skechers USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.88 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen and Company upgraded Skechers USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.36.

Shares of Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) opened at 25.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.68. Skechers USA has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $34.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.30.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business earned $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Skechers USA will post $1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc is a designer and marketer of Skechers-branded lifestyle footwear for men, women and children, and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand name. The Company operates through three segments: domestic wholesale sales, international wholesale sales, and retail sales, which includes e-commerce sales.

