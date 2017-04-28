Six Flags Entertainment Corp Expected to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of ($0.68) Per Share (SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Corp in a note issued to investors on Monday. B. Riley analyst I. Corydon now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.62). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) traded down 0.41% on Wednesday, hitting $62.61. 1,635,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.25 and a 200-day moving average of $58.32. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a one year low of $47.61 and a one year high of $65.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 54.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. Six Flags Entertainment Corp had a net margin of 9.14% and a negative return on equity of 297.44%. The business earned $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment Corp by 28.8% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 128,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after buying an additional 28,650 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $440,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment Corp by 46.2% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment Corp by 28.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 79,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 17,685 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman James Reid-Anderson sold 78,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $5,137,639.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,540,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,293,241.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brett Petit sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $1,299,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 150,433 shares in the company, valued at $9,770,623.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,690 shares of company stock worth $7,223,281 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corp

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (Six Flags) is a regional theme park operator. The Company operates in the theme parks segment. The Company operates approximately 19 regional theme and water parks. Its parks occupy approximately 4,500 acres of land. Its parks are located in geographically diverse markets across North America.

