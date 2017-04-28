Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business earned $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Sirius XM Holdings had a negative return on equity of 112.66% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) traded down 1.39% on Friday, reaching $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,927,197 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71. Sirius XM Holdings has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.21. Sirius XM Holdings also saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 15,692 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,477% compared to the typical daily volume of 995 put options.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. Sirius XM Holdings’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays PLC downgraded Sirius XM Holdings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.16 to $4.90 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Sirius XM Holdings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. FBR & Co increased their price objective on Sirius XM Holdings from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM Holdings in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Vetr downgraded Sirius XM Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.37 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sirius XM Holdings has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.21.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,189,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings during the first quarter worth approximately $55,871,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings during the first quarter worth approximately $29,739,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $18,942,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sirius XM Holdings by 63.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,344,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,965,000 after buying an additional 3,630,842 shares in the last quarter. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/sirius-xm-holdings-inc-siri-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-hits-expectations.html.

About Sirius XM Holdings

Sirius XM Radio Inc broadcasts its music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels in the United States on a subscription fee basis through its two satellite radio systems. Subscribers can also receive certain of its music and other channels over the Internet, including through applications for mobile devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.