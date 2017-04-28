Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (SSD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the construction company on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Simpson Manufacturing Co has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Simpson Manufacturing Co has a dividend payout ratio of 36.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing Co to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.6%.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE:SSD) traded down 3.18% on Friday, reaching $41.71. 518,678 shares of the company were exchanged. Simpson Manufacturing Co has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $48.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day moving average is $43.78.

Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE:SSD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm earned $219.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.66 million. Simpson Manufacturing Co had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co will post $1.99 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Simpson Manufacturing Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc (SST), designs, engineers and manufactures wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction. The Company’s segments are North America, Europe, Asia/Pacific, and Administrative & All Other.

