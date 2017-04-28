Analysts Set Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) Price Target at $221.08

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $213.35.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $250.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $231.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) traded down 1.30% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.69. The company had a trading volume of 455,688 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.05 and a 200-day moving average of $180.24. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $163.55 and a 12 month high of $229.10. The company has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 0.60.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. The company earned $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 39.00%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post $6.40 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 119.25%.

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 1,400 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $166.00 per share, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 170,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,366,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth about $330,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth about $592,000. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,259,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,820,000 after buying an additional 206,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets and The Mills. Simon Property Group, L.P. (Operating Partnership), is the Company’s partnership subsidiary that owns all of its real estate properties and other assets.

