Silicom Ltd (SILC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Silicom Ltd (NASDAQ:SILC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Silicom had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business earned $25.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) traded up 0.43% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.23. 74,353 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.27 million, a PE ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.28. Silicom has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $54.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.37.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. Silicom’s dividend payout ratio is 56.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILC. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Silicom during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,416,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Silicom by 23,951.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 62,273 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicom during the third quarter valued at about $1,623,000. Ativo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicom during the fourth quarter valued at about $608,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Silicom during the fourth quarter valued at about $462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Silicom from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd. (Silicom) is engaged in the design, manufacture, marketing and support of networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems and communications devices. The Company’s products include server network interface cards with and without bypass (Server Adapters); Intelligent and programmable cards, with features, such as encryption, acceleration, data compression, redirection, time stamping, network capture solutions, field programmable gate array (FPGA) based ultra-low latency solutions, and/or other offload features and/or compute blades (Smart Cards), and standalone Products.

