Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Analysts expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to report $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Silgan Holdings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.56. Silgan Holdings reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silgan Holdings will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Silgan Holdings.

Silgan Holdings (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Silgan Holdings had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business earned $805.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silgan Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Silgan Holdings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America Corp raised Silgan Holdings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays PLC increased their price objective on Silgan Holdings from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silgan Holdings has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Silgan Holdings by 102.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Silgan Holdings by 6.4% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Silgan Holdings by 9.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silgan Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Silgan Holdings (NASDAQ:SLGN) traded down 1.20% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.60. The stock had a trading volume of 262,972 shares. Silgan Holdings has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $61.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.44 and a 200 day moving average of $54.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Silgan Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Silgan Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

About Silgan Holdings

Silgan Holdings Inc is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. The Company operates in three business segments: metal containers, closures and plastic containers. Its metal container segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food and general line products.

