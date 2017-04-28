Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Stock Price

Headlines about Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research group, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sierra Bancorp earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) traded up 0.019% during trading on Friday, hitting $26.325. 3,364 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average of $24.70. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $363.57 million, a P/E ratio of 20.407 and a beta of 0.83.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company earned $22.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.35 million. On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post $1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 43.41%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra (the Bank). The Bank is a state-chartered bank, which offers a range of retail and commercial banking services. The Bank’s products and services are related to the business of lending money and accepting deposits. Its customers have access to electronic point-of-sale payment alternatives around the country through the Pulse Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) network.

