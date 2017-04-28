Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sientra Inc (SIEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) will announce sales of $6.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.74 million. Sientra reported sales of $1.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 333.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year sales of $6.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27 million to $29 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $39.85 million per share, with estimates ranging from $35.4 million to $44.3 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.09. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 44.19% and a negative net margin of 382.33%. The firm earned $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 333.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Sientra in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) traded down 0.83% on Friday, hitting $8.40. The company had a trading volume of 58,035 shares. The stock’s market cap is $158.20 million. Sientra has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average of $8.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIEN. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Sientra by 321.9% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 545,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 416,340 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sientra by 1.3% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,110,000 after buying an additional 22,115 shares during the period. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new position in Sientra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. WFG Advisors LP boosted its position in Sientra by 1,660.7% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 10,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 10,130 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Sientra by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sientra Inc (SIEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.37 Million” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/sientra-inc-sien-expected-to-post-quarterly-sales-of-6-37-million-updated.html.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc is a medical aesthetics company. The Company’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures, which it offers in over 190 variations of shapes, sizes and textures. The Company sells its breast implants and breast tissue expanders, or breast products to plastic surgeons.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sientra (SIEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.