Analysts Offer Predictions for Shutterfly, Inc.’s FY2017 Earnings (SFLY)

Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2017 EPS estimates for shares of Shutterfly in a report issued on Monday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst N. Khan expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

SFLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterfly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet raised Shutterfly from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Group LLC decreased their price target on Shutterfly from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Shutterfly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Shutterfly in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.20.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) opened at 51.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.87 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.51. Shutterfly has a 1-year low of $41.91 and a 1-year high of $54.60.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.19. Shutterfly had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company earned $191.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, SVP Satish Menon sold 7,616 shares of Shutterfly stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $363,511.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dwayne A. Black sold 4,400 shares of Shutterfly stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $208,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,302.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,837 shares of company stock worth $1,556,125 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Shutterfly during the first quarter valued at $180,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterfly during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shutterfly during the third quarter valued at $240,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Shutterfly during the third quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterfly during the third quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterfly

Shutterfly, Inc is an online manufacturer and retailer of personalized products and services. The Company focuses on helping consumers manage their memories through the medium of photography. The Company’s segments are Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions (SBS). The Consumer segment offers photo-based products, such as photo books, stationery and greeting cards, other photo-based merchandise, photo prints and statement gifts.

