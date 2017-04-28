Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shutterfly’s shares have outpaced the Zacks categorized Internet Content industry in the past 6 months. The company’s focus on improving operational efficiency through major restructuring bodes well in the long term. Continual product innovations and focus on improving technology-related offerings are to be solid growth drivers. The Shutterfly 3.0 initiative under which it aims to create a platform and device-agnostic memory management and personalized e-commerce solution, bodes well. Notably, it has a mixed record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters and estimates are mostly stable ahead of its Q1 earnings release. Yet, Shutterfly is likely to incur huge restructuring costs in 2017 and revenue growth is expected to be very slow in the year. A rise in manufacturing, labor and training costs could weigh on margins. The company’s revenues are susceptible to travel industry and consumer spending trends, which raises concern.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reduced their target price on shares of Shutterfly from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Shutterfly in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Shutterfly from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Shutterfly from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays PLC dropped their price target on shares of Shutterfly from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.20.

Shares of Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) opened at 51.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.30 and a 200-day moving average of $48.51. Shutterfly has a 12-month low of $41.91 and a 12-month high of $54.60.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.19. Shutterfly had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business earned $191.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Shutterfly will post $0.56 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/shutterfly-inc-sfly-upgraded-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

In other Shutterfly news, SVP John Boris sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $293,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,638. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Satish Menon sold 7,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $363,511.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,837 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,125. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterfly during the fourth quarter valued at $37,582,000. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shutterfly by 77.1% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,590,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,998,000 after buying an additional 692,157 shares in the last quarter. EastBay Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shutterfly by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. EastBay Asset Management LLC now owns 2,481,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,537,000 after buying an additional 284,525 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Shutterfly by 4,582.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 238,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after buying an additional 233,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterfly during the fourth quarter valued at $9,857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Shutterfly Company Profile

Shutterfly, Inc is an online manufacturer and retailer of personalized products and services. The Company focuses on helping consumers manage their memories through the medium of photography. The Company’s segments are Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions (SBS). The Consumer segment offers photo-based products, such as photo books, stationery and greeting cards, other photo-based merchandise, photo prints and statement gifts.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shutterfly (SFLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterfly Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterfly Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.