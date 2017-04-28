Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SFLY. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Shutterfly in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shutterfly in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterfly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Group LLC decreased their target price on shares of Shutterfly from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Shutterfly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) opened at 51.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.30 and a 200-day moving average of $48.51. Shutterfly has a 52 week low of $41.91 and a 52 week high of $54.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.19. Shutterfly had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $191.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Shutterfly will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Boris sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $293,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,638. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Satish Menon sold 7,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $363,511.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,837 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,125. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Shutterfly during the first quarter worth about $180,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterfly during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shutterfly during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Shutterfly during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterfly during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Shutterfly Company Profile

Shutterfly, Inc is an online manufacturer and retailer of personalized products and services. The Company focuses on helping consumers manage their memories through the medium of photography. The Company’s segments are Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions (SBS). The Consumer segment offers photo-based products, such as photo books, stationery and greeting cards, other photo-based merchandise, photo prints and statement gifts.

