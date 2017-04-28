Short Interest in Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Decreases By 1.1%

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE:URG) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,391,294 shares, a decrease of 1.1% from the March 15th total of 4,440,872 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,429 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.3 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ur-Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Roth Capital set a $2.00 target price on Ur-Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th.

Shares of Ur-Energy (NYSE:URG) traded down 3.85% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 634,851 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $80.09 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62. Ur-Energy has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $0.91.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc is an exploration-stage mining company. The Company is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek Project in Sweetwater County, Wyoming.

