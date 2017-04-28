SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Short Interest Down 1.9% in March

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,246,712 shares, a decline of 1.9% from the March 15th total of 11,462,117 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 731,158 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Macquarie raised shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies Holdings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

In related news, Director William A. Etherington sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $432,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings by 0.8% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings by 33.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 793,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,107,000 after buying an additional 198,607 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings by 197.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings during the first quarter valued at $3,296,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings by 7.2% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,220,000 after buying an additional 100,988 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:SSNC) opened at 37.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 58.83 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.98 and a 200 day moving average of $32.79. SS&C Technologies Holdings has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

SS&C Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. SS&C Technologies Holdings had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $409.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings will post $1.94 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of software products and software-enabled services that allow financial services providers to automate complex business processes and manage their information processing requirements. The Company’s portfolio of software products and software-enabled services allows its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling, middle-office functions, such as portfolio management and reporting, and back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing.

