Pain Therapeutics, Inc. (PTIE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,862,721 shares, an increase of 122.3% from the March 15th total of 837,749 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,870,630 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Pain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIE) traded up 7.234% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.845. 625,410 shares of the company traded hands. Pain Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.67. The company’s market capitalization is $38.65 million.

Pain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, equities analysts forecast that Pain Therapeutics will post $0.20 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in Pain Therapeutics by 6.0% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,278,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 128,639 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pain Therapeutics by 26.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 443,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 92,358 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Pain Therapeutics by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pain Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

About Pain Therapeutics

Pain Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on drug development efforts on disorders of the nervous system, such as chronic pain. The Company’s lead drug candidate, REMOXY, is an abuse-deterrent, oral formulation of oxycodone (CII). The Company’s other products is FENROCK.

