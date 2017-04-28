iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond (TLT) Short Interest Down 14.4% in March

iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond (NASDAQ:TLT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,616,696 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the March 15th total of 19,420,161 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,484,909 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond (NASDAQ:TLT) opened at 122.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.92 and a 200 day moving average of $122.18. iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond has a 12-month low of $116.49 and a 12-month high of $143.62.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a $0.2546 dividend. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

