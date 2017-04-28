Icon Plc (ICLR) Short Interest Up 7.0% in March

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,628,356 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the February 28th total of 1,522,097 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 492,945 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Icon Plc by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Icon Plc by 24.8% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Icon Plc by 4.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Icon Plc during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Icon Plc by 57.1% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) traded up 1.59% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.49. The stock had a trading volume of 822,664 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.63. Icon Plc has a 12-month low of $62.31 and a 12-month high of $88.90.

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Icon Plc had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The business earned $432 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Icon Plc will post $5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ICLR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Icon Plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $91.50) on shares of Icon Plc in a report on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $87.50) on shares of Icon Plc in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Icon Plc in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.80.

About Icon Plc

ICON public limited company is a contract research organization (CRO), which is engaged in providing outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The Company is engaged in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support the various stages of the clinical development process, from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

