Short Interest in Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Drops By 16.3%

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,384,978 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the March 15th total of 8,827,946 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,762,532 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) opened at 81.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.01. Citrix Systems has a one year low of $60.72 and a one year high of $87.99.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The cloud computing company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm earned $662.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.16 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post $4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Citrix Systems news, Director Murray J. Demo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $89,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,915.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 14,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,220,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 64,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,028 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,520,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 70.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,259,636 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $277,786,000 after buying an additional 1,344,047 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 687.1% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,203,424 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $102,556,000 after buying an additional 1,050,527 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,831,454 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $520,808,000 after buying an additional 475,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America Corp lowered Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.35.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/short-interest-in-citrix-systems-inc-ctxs-declines-by-16-3-updated.html.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc offers Enterprise and Service Provider products, which include Workspace Services solutions and Delivery Networking products. The Company’s Enterprise and Service Provider products include Cloud Services solutions, and related license updates and maintenance, support and professional services.

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.