ShoreTel Inc (SHOR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ShoreTel Inc (NASDAQ:SHOR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. ShoreTel had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ShoreTel (NASDAQ:SHOR) remained flat at $6.55 during trading on Friday. 749,752 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average of $6.79. ShoreTel has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $8.56. The firm’s market cap is $446.68 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cortina Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShoreTel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,037,000. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShoreTel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,583,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of ShoreTel by 222.6% in the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 1,260,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,082,000 after buying an additional 869,597 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ShoreTel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,889,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of ShoreTel by 40.1% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,317,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,546,000 after buying an additional 663,344 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SHOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShoreTel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded ShoreTel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded ShoreTel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

ShoreTel Company Profile

ShoreTel, Inc is a provider of business communication solutions. The Company is engaged in the design, development, marketing and sale of business communication solutions. The Company is focused on the small and medium sized businesses seeking a unified communications (UC) solution allowing them to communicate anytime, anyplace and through any device they chose.

