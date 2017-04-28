Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Maintains Position in CME Group Inc (CME)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co continued to hold its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the end of the first quarter. CME Group comprises about 3.1% of Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings in CME Group were worth $9,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Private Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in CME Group by 32.0% in the first quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. TNB Financial acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. CrestPoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in CME Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 352,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,934,000 after buying an additional 23,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) opened at 115.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.88. CME Group Inc has a 52-week low of $90.69 and a 52-week high of $127.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $929 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.06 million. CME Group had a net margin of 42.67% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post $4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CME has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank AG cut their price target on CME Group from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.54.

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $378,123.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,240,949.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $294,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,995 shares in the company, valued at $4,831,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,931 shares of company stock worth $1,576,260. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Inc, through its exchanges, provides products across all asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The Company’s segment primarily consists of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc (CME), Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc (CBOT), New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc (NYMEX) and Commodity Exchange, Inc (COMEX) exchanges.

