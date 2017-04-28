Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Shares of Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) opened at 21.30 on Friday. Shaw Communications has a 12-month low of $18.09 and a 12-month high of $21.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average of $20.52.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.0736 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SJR shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays PLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Monday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc assumed coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJR. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 46.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/shaw-communications-inc-sjr-issues-quarterly-earnings-results-updated.html.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc (Shaw) is a diversified connectivity provider. The Company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Wireless, Business Network Services and Business Infrastructure Services. Under the Consumer division, the Company offers Cable telecommunications and Satellite video services to residential customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.