Shaw Communications Inc (SJR.B) PT Raised to C$30.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SJR.B. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Shaw Communications in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$29.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on Shaw Communications from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays PLC lifted their price target on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$28.60.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc (Shaw) is a diversified connectivity provider. The Company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Wireless, Business Network Services and Business Infrastructure Services. Under the Consumer division, the Company offers Cable telecommunications and Satellite video services to residential customers.

