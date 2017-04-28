Scotiabank Raises Shaw Communications Inc (SJR.B) Price Target to C$31.00

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$30.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on Shaw Communications from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays PLC upped their price target on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Shaw Communications from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$28.60.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/shaw-communications-inc-sjr-b-given-new-c31-00-price-target-at-scotiabank-updated.html.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc (Shaw) is a diversified connectivity provider. The Company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Wireless, Business Network Services and Business Infrastructure Services. Under the Consumer division, the Company offers Cable telecommunications and Satellite video services to residential customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.