NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) Director Sharon Dowdall Sells 4,524 Shares

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEMKT:NG) (TSE:NG) Director Sharon Dowdall sold 4,524 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $22,484.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,707.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEMKT:NG) opened at 4.01 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $1.29 billion. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.87.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEMKT:NG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NG. FMR LLC increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,913,366 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $104,784,000 after buying an additional 201,400 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $101,559,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $20,316,000. MSD Partners L.P. increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 4,234,129 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,308,000 after buying an additional 1,241,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,619,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,945,000 after buying an additional 301,941 shares in the last quarter.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

Novagold Resources Inc is a mineral exploration company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company’s segments include the Donlin Gold project in Alaska, the United States and the Galore Creek project in British Columbia, Canada. The Company operates in the gold mining industry, primarily focused on advancing permitting of the Donlin Gold project in Alaska.

