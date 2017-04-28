Stock Buyback Plan Initiated by Monster Beverage (MNST) Board of Directors

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan, which authorizes the company to buyback $500 million in shares on Wednesday, March 1st, EventVestor reports. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 28% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) opened at 45.29 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $40.64 and a one year high of $55.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.09 and a 200-day moving average of $45.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 0.77.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.88 million. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 23.07%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post $1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

In other news, insider Mark J. Hall sold 93,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $4,289,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 866,808 shares in the company, valued at $39,977,184.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark J. Hall sold 487,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $22,590,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,031,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,813,982.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 595,500 shares of company stock worth $27,586,110. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company. The Company develop, market, sell and distribute alternative beverage category beverages under the brand names of Monster Energy, Monster Rehab, Monster Energy Extra Strength Nitrous Technology, Java Monster, X-Presso Monster, Muscle Monster, Punch Monster, Hansen’s, Hansen’s Natural Cane Soda, Junior Juice, Blue Sky, Hubert’s, Worx Energy and Peace Tea.

