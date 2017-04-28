RH (RH) to Buyback $300 million in Stock

RH (NYSE:RH) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan, which authorizes the company to buyback $300 million in shares on Thursday, February 23rd, EventVestor reports. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 29.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

RH (NYSE:RH) opened at 48.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average of $33.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 375.00 and a beta of 1.57. RH has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $49.59.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm earned $586.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585 million. RH had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that RH will post $2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RH. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Cowen and Company raised their price objective on shares of RH from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price objective on shares of RH from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of RH from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.47.

RH Company Profile

RH, formerly Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc, is a luxury retailer in the home furnishings marketplace. The Company offers merchandise assortments across a range of categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, decor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The Company classifies its sales into furniture and non-furniture product lines.

