Share Buyback Program Initiated by Wi-Lan (WILN) Board

Wi-Lan (NASDAQ:WILN) (TSE:WIN) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan, which authorizes the company to buyback 4,000,000 shares on Thursday, February 9th, EventVestor reports. This buyback authorization authorizes the Wireless communications provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Paradigm Capital set a $5.00 price objective on Wi-Lan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th.

Shares of Wi-Lan (NASDAQ:WILN) opened at 2.00 on Friday. Wi-Lan has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $3.04. The firm has a market cap of $237.14 million, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67.

Wi-Lan (NASDAQ:WILN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Wi-Lan had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm earned $30.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wi-Lan will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $0.0096 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. Wi-Lan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.45%.

Wi-Lan Company Profile

Wi-LAN Inc is an intellectual property licensing company. The Company develops, acquires, licenses and enforces a range of technologies. The Company’s technologies are utilized in products in a range of markets, including communications and consumer electronics, medical, industrial, semiconductor, automotive and aerospace.

