Ares Capital (ARCC) Initiates Stock Repurchase Program

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan, which permits the company to buyback $300 million in shares on Wednesday, February 22nd, EventVestor reports. This buyback authorization permits the investment management company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) opened at 17.46 on Friday. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $17.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average is $16.67.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $261 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.12 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 40.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Ares Capital will post $1.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 115.15%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Securities increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 price target (up from $17.50) on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.72.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company. The Company operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. It invests primarily in the United States middle-market companies.

