Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) Announces $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th.

Senior Housing Properties Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 82.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Senior Housing Properties Trust to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 240.0%.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) opened at 21.77 on Friday. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $17.14 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.69.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm earned $274.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post $0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNH. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 target price on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) Announces $0.39 Quarterly Dividend” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/senior-housing-properties-trust-snh-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-39-updated.html.

Senior Housing Properties Trust Company Profile

Senior Housing Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s segments include triple net senior living communities that provide short term and long term residential care and other services for residents; managed senior living communities that provide short term and long term residential care and other services for residents; properties leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants (MOBs), and all other, including certain properties that offer wellness, fitness and spa services to members.

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Housing Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Housing Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.