Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th.

Senior Housing Properties Trust has a payout ratio of 82.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Senior Housing Properties Trust to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 240.0%.

Shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) opened at 21.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day moving average is $19.69. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $17.14 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.59.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business earned $274.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post $0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/senior-housing-properties-trust-snh-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-39-on-may-18th-updated.html.

SNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 price target on Senior Housing Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

About Senior Housing Properties Trust

Senior Housing Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s segments include triple net senior living communities that provide short term and long term residential care and other services for residents; managed senior living communities that provide short term and long term residential care and other services for residents; properties leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants (MOBs), and all other, including certain properties that offer wellness, fitness and spa services to members.

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Housing Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Housing Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.