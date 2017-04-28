Sempra Energy (SRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.12.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Barclays PLC increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $129.00 target price (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Friday.

In related news, Director William G. Ouchi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.92, for a total value of $544,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,223.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven D. Davis sold 2,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $234,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,495 shares of company stock valued at $2,453,154. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,126,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,423,130,000 after buying an additional 359,647 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,080,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,187,758,000 after buying an additional 46,441 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 11.7% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,382,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $791,316,000 after buying an additional 774,193 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $492,301,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,627,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,630,000 after buying an additional 120,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) traded down 0.34% on Friday, hitting $113.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,232,854 shares. The stock has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.47. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $92.95 and a 12-month high of $114.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.04.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business earned $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post $5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.8225 dividend. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.41%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is a holding company. The Company’s principal operating units are Sempra Utilities, which includes its San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) and Sempra South American Utilities segments, and Sempra Infrastructure, which includes its Sempra Mexico, Sempra Renewables and Sempra LNG & Midstream segments.

